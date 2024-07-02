Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Brandywine Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -157.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.