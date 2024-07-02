Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the May 31st total of 203,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BWB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. 41,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,550. The stock has a market cap of $315.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.69. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.37%. Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,647,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

