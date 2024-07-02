Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 42,560 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 564.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84,542 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 344,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 143.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 92,575 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.62. 3,394,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,426. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

