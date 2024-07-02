Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $7.89 Million Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,623 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises 3.9% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.16. 35,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $46.83.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

