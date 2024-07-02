Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $885,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $384,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.72. 1,015,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,126. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $380.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

