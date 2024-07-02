Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 362.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.97. 9,317,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,601. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

