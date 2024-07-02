Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BHF has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

