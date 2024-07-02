BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BTC Digital Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTCT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,143. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. BTC Digital has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.06.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

BTC Digital Company Profile

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.