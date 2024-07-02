Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 354 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Unilever by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.82. 1,673,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,103. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

