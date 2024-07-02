Buffington Mohr McNeal Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 4.88% of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GREI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.81. Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $34.88.

Get Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.4501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (GREI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in global real estate and infrastructure companies. GREI was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.