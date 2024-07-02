Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $14.81 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for approximately 2.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after buying an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after buying an additional 56,948 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after buying an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,945,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $645.88. The stock had a trading volume of 446,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,475. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $660.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

