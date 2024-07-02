Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $318,000 Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Veralto were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Veralto by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Veralto Stock Down 1.2 %

Veralto stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.35. 1,991,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.72. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

