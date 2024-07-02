Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 4,639 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. 1,218,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,250. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

