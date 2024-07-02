Bunzl (LON:BNZL) PT Raised to GBX 3,380

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($41.74) to GBX 3,380 ($42.75) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BNZL. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.48) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,095 ($39.15).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,992 ($37.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,680 ($33.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,306 ($41.82). The company has a market cap of £10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,942.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,032.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,093.71.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($38.73), for a total value of £742,351.28 ($938,972.02). Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

