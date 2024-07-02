Bunzl (LON:BNZL) PT Raised to GBX 3,380

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($41.74) to GBX 3,380 ($42.75) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on BNZL. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.48) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,095 ($39.15).
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bunzl
Bunzl Stock Down 0.6 %
Insider Transactions at Bunzl
In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 24,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,062 ($38.73), for a total value of £742,351.28 ($938,972.02). Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.