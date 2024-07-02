Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) to Issue Dividend of $1.78

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.7799 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Bureau Veritas’s previous dividend of $1.68.
Bureau Veritas Trading Up 2.7 %
OTCMKTS BVVBY opened at C$56.90 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of C$44.55 and a 12 month high of C$61.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.59.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
