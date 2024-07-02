CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in June

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the May 31st total of 307,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

Shares of CAIAF stock remained flat at $32.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.