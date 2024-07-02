Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CFWFF remained flat at $3.04 on Monday. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.