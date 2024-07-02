Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of CALT stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.77. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 160.87% and a negative net margin of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

