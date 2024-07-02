Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Up 8.7% in June

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 20.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CWH. StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Camping World Stock Up 2.5 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CWH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 145,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. Camping World has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,249.69%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

