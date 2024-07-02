Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Set at C$70.00 by UBS Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) has been given a C$70.00 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.27.

Shares of CM stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,062. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.84. The company has a market cap of C$61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$69.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

