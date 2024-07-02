Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CADL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.30. 595,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -0.94.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

