Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGRY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Surgery Partners stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. 158,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,751. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.78. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.