Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.25% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

TDVG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. 44,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,378. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $417.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

