Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 184 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,604,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,180. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

