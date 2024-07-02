Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,974. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
