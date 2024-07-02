Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $531,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $101.64. 2,898,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,460,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Read Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.