Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,904 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,953,000 after purchasing an additional 178,554 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,042,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,140,000 after buying an additional 601,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,847,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,469,000 after acquiring an additional 247,743 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 940,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,676. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

