Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 211 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.23. 308,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.60. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $111.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

