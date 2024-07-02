Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 259 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,010,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,022. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

