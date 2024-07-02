Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 3,718 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,048 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after acquiring an additional 204,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.71. 344,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.