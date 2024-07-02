Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Holdings Boosted by Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,405 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises 13.9% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $17,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

CGCP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 289,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,945. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.