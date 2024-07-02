Capstone Capital LLC Sells 1,632 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capstone Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Capstone Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.41. 1,253,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,183. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.29.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.