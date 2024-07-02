Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 0.7%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.05 and last traded at $57.42. 1,174,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,007,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Celsius Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

