Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

