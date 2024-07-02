Centrica (LON:CNA) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 155 ($1.96) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 130 ($1.64).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167 ($2.11).

LON:CNA opened at GBX 136.75 ($1.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 198.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.57.

In related news, insider Chris OShea acquired 2,785,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £4,011,295.68 ($5,073,736.00). In other Centrica news, insider Chris OShea purchased 2,785,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £4,011,295.68 ($5,073,736.00). Also, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £1,616.57 ($2,044.74). Insiders purchased 2,820,254 shares of company stock worth $404,719,356 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

