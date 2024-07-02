Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 177,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,393,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

CENX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $489.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth $2,058,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 33.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after acquiring an additional 42,167 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

