Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in June

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 1,132,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 295.2 days.

Ceres Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPWHF remained flat at $2.23 during midday trading on Monday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

