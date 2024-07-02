Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) PT Lowered to $16.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Certara from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.81.

Certara Price Performance

CERT stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Certara has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $19.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 5,306.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Certara by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 1,704.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

