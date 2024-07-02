Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,238,200 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 1,356,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT stock remained flat at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX: CHC).

