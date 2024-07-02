Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,238,200 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 1,356,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT stock remained flat at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $2.63.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Hall Long WALE REIT
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.