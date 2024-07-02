Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.75.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$12.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$9.06 and a 12-month high of C$12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -290.48%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

