China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in June

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,695,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
Shares of CNPPF stock remained flat at $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Overseas Property has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
