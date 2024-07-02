China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in June

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,695,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

Shares of CNPPF stock remained flat at $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Overseas Property has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

