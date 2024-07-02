Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Down 1%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.46 and last traded at $61.21. Approximately 3,745,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,350,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co of the South grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 7,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18,792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,779.9% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 210,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 205,917 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,488.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.