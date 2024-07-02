Christopher Clark Sells 6,485 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $11,283.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,478.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $10,311.15.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $9,727.50.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Christopher Clark sold 4,060 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $6,780.20.

NYSE:GROV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 41,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 228.87% and a negative net margin of 13.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grove Collaborative stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Grove Collaborative worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

