Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,800 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 2,514,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.1 days.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF remained flat at $5.99 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. Cineplex has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $7.24.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

