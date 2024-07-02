Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,800 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 2,514,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.1 days.
Cineplex Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF remained flat at $5.99 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. Cineplex has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $7.24.
About Cineplex
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.