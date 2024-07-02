CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 119,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in CME Group by 522.2% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 14,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,579,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,604,000 after acquiring an additional 125,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.11 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.