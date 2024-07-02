CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth about $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CNB Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Price Performance

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.87. 38,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $417.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Equities analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNB Financial

About CNB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.