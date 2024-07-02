Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) CEO Acquires $21,500.00 in Stock

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Gordon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $21,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coffee alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Andrew Gordon bought 10,000 shares of Coffee stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $20,900.00.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of JVA stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $2.17. 136,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,987. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JVA

Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.