Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Short Interest Update

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Abri Ventures I, Llc sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,013,078 shares in the company, valued at $557,192.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Collective Audience alerts:

Collective Audience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAUD remained flat at $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Collective Audience has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Collective Audience Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Audience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Audience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.