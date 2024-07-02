Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,974 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,478,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,224,000 after purchasing an additional 532,034 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,343,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $548.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,140. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.