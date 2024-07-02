Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,974 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,478,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,224,000 after purchasing an additional 532,034 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,343,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
IVV traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $548.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,140. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
