Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $93.26. 3,295,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,037. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.